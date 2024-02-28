National Stock Exchange Revises Methodology For Index Inclusion

The National Stock Exchange has revised the methodology for inclusion of stocks in the Nifty Midcap 50, Nifty Smallcap 50, and Nifty sectoral indices.

The Index Maintenance Sub-Committee (Equity) of the NSE Indices revised the methodology, a statement from the exchange said.

The top 100 companies from the Nifty Midcap 150, in terms of average daily full market capitalisation and average daily turnover over the previous six months, will be eligible to be included in the Nifty Midcap 50. For the Nifty Smallcap 50, the top 150 stocks from the Nifty Smallcap 250 will be eligible for inclusion, the statement said.

This is an additional eligibility criteria for both indices.

Both broader market indices will get 50 stocks each from their respective eligible universes. The selection criteria stipulates stocks with a higher six-month average free-float market capitalisation.

The revision in methodology would be applicable to the upcoming review of the Nifty equity indices, the NSE said.