From 'Game Of Rich' To Powering 8.5 Crore Households: NSE CEO On Exchange's Impact

Ashish Kumar Chauhan, chief executive officer of National Stock Exchange of India Ltd, has highlighted NSE's role in popularising stock trading and making it more accessible to the average Indian.

Talking to NDTV Profit on Friday as part of the Disruptors show, the managing director discussed NSE's role in having stock trading go from a "game of the rich" ' with 10 lakh investors in the nineties to 11.8 crore investors in present day.

"Only in retrospect, you think it was a disruption, sometimes you do it out of necessity, or out of whims. Largely, it is hard work, trying to use as much new tech as possible and magic happens," Chauhan said.

An Indian Institute of Technology graduate, he joined IDBI Bank after passing out of Indian Institute of Management Calcutta at 23 in 1993. The bank was a development financial institution and the largest in India.

"We (Chauhan and his peers) had a lot of pride to work for these institutions. Called ourselves the generation of liberalisation," he said.

In the nineties. the Bombay Stock Exchange only allowed two hours of trading. Not because 24-hour trading was looked down upon but because it was not feasible at the time.

"The number of trades would take 13-16 days to get posted. People used to trade on the footpaths," Chauhan said.