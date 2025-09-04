Nasdaq Revamps Listing Rules For Small IPOs And Chinese Firms

Nasdaq Inc. is revamping rules that companies pursuing small initial public offerings must follow to list and continue to be traded on its exchanges, the latest effort to protect investors from wild swings in the market and improve liquidity.

The exchange operator proposed a set of new standards that small companies listing on Nasdaq must abide by, according to a statement Wednesday. Its proposal also calls for additional requirements for new listings of companies with operations based in China.

Nasdaq’s changes come amid broader concerns over eye-popping moves in publicly traded companies with relatively small market capitalization and thin liquidity. For example, shares of Regencell Bioscience Holdings Ltd., a Hong Kong-based traditional Chinese medicine company with no sales, exploded 82,000% higher this year before retreating. Pheton Holdings Ltd., another tiny Chinese health care stock, lost 90% of its market value in a matter of minutes.

The exchange said its moves follow a proactive review of trading activity, “particularly emerging patterns associated with potential pump-and-dump schemes in U.S. cross-market trading environments.”