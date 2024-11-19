Nasdaq 100 Halts Five-Day Slide As Treasuries Gain: Markets Wrap

Stocks climbed as Treasuries halted a selloff that drove 10-year yields near 4.5%, with traders keeping a close eye on news around President-elect Donald Trump’s administration.

The Nasdaq 100 outperformed after its longest rout since January, with Tesla Inc. up 5.6% on a news report Trump’s transition team have told advisers they plan to make a federal framework for fully self-driving vehicles one of the Transportation Department’s priorities. Nvidia Corp., which reports results this week, fell. Bonds rose across the US curve, reversing a move that earlier drove 30-year yields to their May highs. Bitcoin topped $91,000.

“Traders appear to be gauging the potential impact of a new Trump administration’s policies on the economy, and the possibility that the Fed may slow down its rate-cutting campaign,” said Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley. “With a relatively light economic calendar this week, the focus will shift to earnings — especially Nvidia’s, which have the potential to dictate the market’s short-term momentum.”

The S&P 500 rose 0.4%. The Nasdaq 100 climbed 0.7%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%.

Treasury 10-year yields declined three basis points to 4.41%. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slid 0.4%.