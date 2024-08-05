Narayana Health Plans Rs 1,600–1,700-Crore Capex In FY25 To Boost Growth: CFO

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd. is looking at heavy capital expenditure for the next few years for better growth, Group Chief Financial Officer Sandhya J said on Monday after the healthcare provider posted strong earnings in the first quarter of the current financial year.

The company, which operates as Narayana Heath, posted a 9.5% rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 201.5 crore, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

"We are looking at Rs 1,600–1,700 crore capex this year. We are expecting to keep this high-momentum capex for the next two to three years," Sandhya told NDTV Profit. "However, most of the capex investments we are making are greenfield in nature."

The company is currently working on new hospitals, which will add another 1,000 beds to its existing capacity.