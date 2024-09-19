Nandan Nilekani's Wife Buys Stake Worth Rs 8.55 Crore In Allcargo Gati

Indian writer and philanthropist Rohini Nilekani, wife of Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, acquired a stake worth Rs 8.55 crore in Indian logistics company Allcargo Gati Ltd. through open market transactions on Thursday.

Rohini Nilekani's Small Cap Portfolio bought 8.13 lakh shares, or a 0.62% stake, in the Hyderabad-based logistics company at Rs 105.21 apiece, according to the block deal data on the NSE.

Earlier, on July 2, the company announced that it has raised Rs 169.28 crore through qualified institutional placement. The fresh capital was secured after the fund-raising committee of the company's board approved the issue and allotment to qualified institutional buyers.

In the June quarter, the standalone net profit of parent company Allcargo Logistics Ltd. had plunged 97% to Rs 3.36 crore. However, its income from operations for the quarter under review rose 46% to Rs 526.47 crore from Rs 360.26 crore, according to an exchange filing.

Shares of Allcargo Gati closed 1.42% lower at Rs 104.60 apiece, compared to a 0.15% advance in the benchmark on NSE Nifty 50.