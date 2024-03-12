Nandan Nilekani's Son Acquires Stake In Nirlon After Two Promoters Exit

Nihar Nandan Nilekani, son of Infosys Ltd. co-founder Nandan Nilekani, picked up a 2.49% stake for Rs 96.8 crore in Nirlon Ltd. after two promoters divested their entire shareholding.

Nilekani bought 22.52 lakh shares at Rs 430 apiece, according to bulk deal data on the BSE.

Promoters Kunal Virenchee Sagar sold 13.29 lakh shares—representing 1.47% equity—and Alfano Pte. sold 9.23 lakh shares (1.02%).

The company is in the business of developing and managing the Nirlon Knowledge Park (NKP) in Mumbai's Goregaon.

Shares of Nirlon closed 1.23% lower at Rs 430.05 apiece, compared to a 0.22% decline in the BSE.