Nalco Share Price Gains As Q2 Profit Grows Over Five Times
Nalco Share Price Gains As Q2 Profit Grows Over Five Times

National Aluminium Co.'s board has also approved an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share.

14 Nov 2024, 10:03 AM IST
Nalco's share price rose as much as 5% during the day to Rs 230.67 apiece on the NSE. (Photo source: NALCO's official website)
Nalco's share price rose as much as 5% during the day to Rs 230.67 apiece on the NSE. (Photo source: NALCO's official website)

National Aluminium Co.'s share price climbed 5% on Thursday, a day after the company reported a strong second quarter earnings beat, driven by favourable aluminium prices and cost efficiencies.

The board has also approved an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share (80% of the face value) for the fiscal. 

Nalco Q2 FY25 Results Key Highlights

  • Revenue up 31.4% at Rs 4,001 crore versus Rs 3,044 crore.

  • Ebitda at Rs 1,549 crore versus Rs 397 crore.

  • Ebitda margin at 38.7% versus 13%.

  • Net profit at Rs 1,046 crore versus Rs 187 crore.

Motilal Oswal On Nalco 

Motilal Oswal maintained a 'neutral' rating on Nalco, raising the price target to Rs 420 per share, reflecting a potential upside of 91%. The brokerage cited higher fiscal 2025 forecasts for revenue, Ebitda, and net profit, up 9%, 27%, and 32%, respectively. Growth is also expected from Nalco’s upcoming 1 MT alumina refinery by May 2025 and a strategic lithium mining deal set to diversify its portfolio.

Nalco Share Price Today

Nalco Share Price Gains As Q2 Profit Grows Over Five Times

Nalco stock rose as much as 5% during the day to Rs 230.67 apiece on the NSE. It pared gains to trade 2.05% higher at Rs 224.20 apiece, compared to a 0.10% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 9:48 a.m. 

It has risen 139.21% in the last 12 months and 70.36% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 3.9 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 49.88.

Of the 11 analysts tracking the company, six have a 'buy' rating on the stock, three recommend a 'hold' and two suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price target implies a potential downside of 2.9%.

