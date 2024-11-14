Nalco Share Price Gains As Q2 Profit Grows Over Five Times

Nalco stock rose as much as 5% during the day to Rs 230.67 apiece on the NSE. It pared gains to trade 2.05% higher at Rs 224.20 apiece, compared to a 0.10% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 9:48 a.m.

It has risen 139.21% in the last 12 months and 70.36% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 3.9 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 49.88.

Of the 11 analysts tracking the company, six have a 'buy' rating on the stock, three recommend a 'hold' and two suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price target implies a potential downside of 2.9%.