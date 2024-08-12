NaBFID Raises Nearly Rs 3,911 Crore By Selling 20-Year Bond At 7.36%

NDTV ProfitMarketsNaBFID Raises Nearly Rs 3,911 Crore By Selling 20-Year Bond At 7.36%
The 20-year bond received 108 bids worth Rs 10,310.8 crore in the range of 7.24–7.58%, according to a bid book accessed by NDTV Profit.

12 Aug 2024, 02:30 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Indian rupee notes. (Photographer: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Indian rupee notes. (Photographer: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development raised nearly Rs 3,911 crore on Monday by selling a 20-year bond at a coupon rate of 7.36%, according to debt merchant bankers.

The issue, with a base size of Rs 1,000 crore, carried a greenshoe option that allows the company to accept additional Rs 4,000 crore worth of bids in the event of oversubscription.

The infrastructure financing bank's 20-year bond issue, rated 'AAA' by Crisil Ratings, garnered demand from long-term investors such as Employees' Provident Fund Organisation, pension funds, and a large insurance company, three merchant bankers told NDTV Profit on the condition of anonymity.

The 20-year bond received 108 bids worth Rs 10,310.8 crore in the range of 7.24–7.58%, according to a bid book accessed by NDTV Profit.

NaBFID raised Rs 5,000 crore last month through the fully subscribed issuance of 10-year bonds at a coupon of 7.43%.

In the financial year ended March, the company raised a total of Rs 19,516 crore through two bond issuances, one maturing in 10 years and the other in 15 years, at a coupon of 7.43% and 7.65%, respectively.

NaBFID was incorporated on April 19, 2021, as a development financial institution regulated by the Reserve Bank of India. It is regulated and supervised as an All India Financial Institution and has been primarily set up to support long-term infrastructure financing in India, including the development of bonds and derivatives markets necessary for infrastructure financing.

