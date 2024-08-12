NaBFID Raises Nearly Rs 3,911 Crore By Selling 20-Year Bond At 7.36%

The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development raised nearly Rs 3,911 crore on Monday by selling a 20-year bond at a coupon rate of 7.36%, according to debt merchant bankers.

The issue, with a base size of Rs 1,000 crore, carried a greenshoe option that allows the company to accept additional Rs 4,000 crore worth of bids in the event of oversubscription.

The infrastructure financing bank's 20-year bond issue, rated 'AAA' by Crisil Ratings, garnered demand from long-term investors such as Employees' Provident Fund Organisation, pension funds, and a large insurance company, three merchant bankers told NDTV Profit on the condition of anonymity.

The 20-year bond received 108 bids worth Rs 10,310.8 crore in the range of 7.24–7.58%, according to a bid book accessed by NDTV Profit.