Mysterious Option Trades Put Spotlight On Key Indian Stock Index

As India’s securities regulator ramps up scrutiny of the options market, some investors are pointing to mysterious moves in contracts tied to the nation’s benchmark index as evidence of questionable trading activity.

Traders say one tell-tale sign of abnormal price action can be seen in the so-called straddle on the NSE Nifty 50 Index. A hard-to-explain increase in its price during expiration days has become a common sighting in recent years, though it doesn’t always happen. It was visible as recently as mid-May.

A straddle is a bet on volatility that involves buying both a bullish and bearish option on the same asset, with the same exercise level. In a normal situation, the price of the strategy falls gradually throughout the day as the expiration approaches.

“Over the past two years, on several expiry days, we could see the straddle price go higher by multiples of the starting price, and sometimes not exhibit any theta decay at all” for long periods of time during the session, said Devansh Gupta, managing director at New Delhi-based quantitative trading firm Algoquant, referring to the erosion of value for options as their expiration nears. “The math made no sense.”