Mutual Funds Mop Up Aster DM Shares After Olympus Pares Stake For Rs 1,980 Crore
Olympus Capital Asia offloaded 4.88 crore shares at an average price of Rs 405.58 apiece.
Top mutual funds bought Aster DM Healthcare Ltd. shares after a key foreign investor pared stake in the company through open market transactions on Wednesday.
Olympus Capital Asia offloaded 4.88 crore shares—representing 9.77% equity—at an average price of Rs 405.58 apiece, according to bulk deal data on the BSE. The deal aggregates to Rs 1,980 crore.
The New York-based private equity firm had a 18.96% shareholding, as of December.
The buyers include Nippon India Mutual Fund, SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, and Capital Group-backed Smallcap World Fund Inc.
ICICI Prudential acquired 82.7 lakh shares for Rs 335 crore, while Nippon India bought over 1 crore shares for Rs 418.85 crore.
SBI MF bought 76.9 lakh shares for Rs 311.5 crore and Smallcap World Fund mopped up 49.6 lakh shares for Rs 201.1 crore.
Mutual funds have a 7.11% stake in the hospital chain operator.
Shares of Aster DM Healthcare closed 7.28% lower at Rs 404.85 apiece, as compared with a 0.73% advance in the benchmark BSE Sensex.