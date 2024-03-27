Mutual Funds Mop Up Aster DM Shares After Olympus Pares Stake For Rs 1,980 Crore

Top mutual funds bought Aster DM Healthcare Ltd. shares after a key foreign investor pared stake in the company through open market transactions on Wednesday.

Olympus Capital Asia offloaded 4.88 crore shares—representing 9.77% equity—at an average price of Rs 405.58 apiece, according to bulk deal data on the BSE. The deal aggregates to Rs 1,980 crore.

The New York-based private equity firm had a 18.96% shareholding, as of December.