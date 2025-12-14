Mutual Funds Bought Zomato, ITC, HDFC Bank, Nykaa; Sold GMR Airports, SBI In November

As equity inflows strengthened in November 2025, mutual funds sharpened their stock selection across market caps, adding to names such as ITC, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Nykaa while trimming exposure to stocks like State Bank of India, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. and GAIL.

Equity mutual funds stepped up their participation in November 2025, with net equity inflows rising to Rs 29,900 crore compared with Rs 24,700 crore in October. Excluding new fund offers, net inflows stood at Rs 27,400 crore, up from Rs 20,500 crore in the previous month, indicating stronger underlying investor demand for equities.

In terms of sector allocation, mutual funds increased exposure to financials, information technology and the auto and auto ancillary space during the month. At the same time, fund managers trimmed their exposure to industrials, building materials and utilities, reflecting a more selective approach amid valuation considerations and evolving earnings expectations.

Cash levels across equity mutual funds declined marginally to 4.8% of assets under management in November, compared with 5.1% in October, suggesting a slightly higher deployment into equities.