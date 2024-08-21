Mutual Fund Schemes That Gained The Most During Ola Share Price Run-up

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. had raised over Rs 6,140 crore through an initial public offer. The company was listed on the stock exchanges on Aug. 9.

Since listing, the company saw its price double before correcting on Tuesday.

Mutual funds were one of the biggest investors in the Ola IPO. Various mutual fund schemes had major holdings of the shares, which also had significant margins of gain due to the soaring price of the shares.

As many as 10 mutual funds participated in the anchor book of the EV maker, with SBI Mutual Fund being one of the largest investors.

SBI MF, Nippon India MF, HDFC MF and Sundaram MF are some of the fund houses that gained the most from their holdings of Ola Electric shares. There has been a 93.4% increase in the value of holdings in all the schemes.

Here are the schemes that gained the most from their Ola shareholding: