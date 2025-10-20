Muthoot Finance Target Price Hiked 31% By Jefferies Amid Gold Price Rally

Jefferies explains that the ongoing rally in gold prices should aid the company's loan growth while supporting margins.

“Higher gold prices should translate into faster loan growth, margin expansion, and lower credit costs,” the note said.

Jefferies expects Muthoot Finance's asset under management (AUM) to witness 25% annual growth between FY25 and FY27, which will once again be aided by the pricing environment as well as rising consumer demand.

Factoring in the improved loan growth, Muthoot Finance's earnings are also expected to rise 9-13% over FY26-FY27, the note added.