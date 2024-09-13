Muthoot Finance Hits Record, Manapurram Shares Rise On Gold Price Rally

Shares of Manapurram Finance Ltd. and Muthoot Finance Ltd. gained on Friday after international gold prices hit a new record high. Higher prices of the yellow metal boost loan growth for gold loan companies and improve the loan-to-value ratio.

The LTV is a financial metric that compares the value of a loan to the value of the asset that secures it. Lenders often use it to assess the risk of a loan.

Shares of Manapurram Finance advanced as much as 5.3% intraday to Rs 216.5 apiece. On the other hand, Muthoot Finance share rose 4.6% intraday to an all-time high of Rs 2,078.75.