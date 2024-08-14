Muthoot Finance Falls After Profit Misses Estimates In June Quarter

The company reported healthy gold loan growth, aided by gold tonnage growth and stronger customer additions, according to Motilal Oswal. "Despite the expected seasonality in gold loan growth in the second and third quarters, we expect it to remain healthy in the near term, aided by higher gold prices and levers on loan-to-value."

However, the brokerage noted that the removal of the RBI’s ban on gold loans for a large gold loan NBFC remains a near-term risk. "If and when the RBI revokes the ban, we expect competitive intensity to again increase in the gold loan ecosystem, even though it might not be as aggressive as earlier." Motilal Oswal has maintained a 'neutral' rating but raised the target price from Rs 1,630 apiece to Rs 1,720 apiece, implying a downside of 7.2%.

Jefferies, on the other hand, increased the company's earnings per share estimates for fiscal 2025–2027 by 2-3%, primarily due to slightly improved gold loan growth and margins, as well as higher credit costs. It has maintained its 'buy' call because it believes the company offers better leverage with a positive gold price outlook and low asset quality risk. It has also maintained a target price of Rs 2,220, implying 19.8% upside from previous close.

Bernstein maintains 'outperform' on the stock with a price target of Rs 2,000, implying an upside of 8%. It said that around 75% of fiscal 2025 loan growth guidance has already been achieved and the rise in credit costs is not a concern.

The rise coincides with the general rise in credit costs seen across several lenders and is potentially a reflection of the stress seen across select consumer segments, the secured nature of the loans and a low LTV will likely translate into very low actual cash losses, it said.