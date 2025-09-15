Musk Answers Tesla’s Pay Proposal With $1 Billion Stock Buy

Elon Musk responded to an unprecedented pay proposal from Tesla Inc.’s board by buying about $1 billion worth of shares, sending the stock soaring in premarket trading.

The billionaire bought the shares indirectly through a revocable trust on Sept. 12, according to a regulatory filing released Monday. The purchases coincided with Tesla Chair Robyn Denholm speaking with reporters about the merits of awarding Musk upwards of $1 trillion worth of stock if the company achieves a series of ambitious market value and performance milestones.

Tesla shares jumped as much as 7.3% in premarket trading. If the gains carry over into the regular trading session, the stock will return to positive territory for 2025, having recovered from a 45% decline as of early April.