Multibagger Transformers & Rectifiers Locked In Upper Circuit After Bagging Two Export Orders

Shares of Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd. rebounded from a two-day decline on Thursday, locking in a 5% upper circuit after receiving export orders worth $16.80 million.

An order of $14 million has been received from Linxon Global Sweden for 18 20-MVA trackside traction transformers and 55 7.5-MVA trackside auto transformers, according to an exchange filing. The entire work will be completed by October 2025.

The company also won another export order of $2.80 million from Arcelor Mittal Mexico for 175-MVA and 66-KV electrical arc furnace transformers.