Suzlon Energy Shares Extend Rally For Second Day, Gain Over 9% On NSE

Suzlon Energy Ltd. share price jumped over 9% on Wednesday, a day after the company's price band was revised to 10% from 5% previously. This means the stock can now move up to 10% in either direction during a session.

Opening higher at Rs 74.59 apiece on the NSE, the stock gained 9.2% to hit an intraday high of Rs 80.45 apiece.

The stock had closed nearly 4% higher on Tuesday after declining over 6.5% during the session's trade.

The revision of Suzlon Energy's price band comes after the stock was removed from the Surveillance Measure (ASM) framework. It was excluded from the Stage 1 ASM on September 20.

The removal of a stock from the ASM Framework suggests concerns about manipulation or volatility of the stock have decreased.

Shares of Suzlon Energy had been on a losing streak over eight sessions till Monday at trade after it received an “advisory cum warning letter” from the BSE and NSE.