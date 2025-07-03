Multibagger Stock J Kumar Infra Sees Nearly 700% Returns Over Five Years — Should You Buy, Sell Or Hold?
J. Kumar Infraprojects, a company that involved in executing various infrastructure projects spanning from transportation engineering to irrigation projects has given returns of nearly 700% in the last five years. While the scrip has fallen -6.45% on a year-to-date basis, the five-year return of the stock stands at 647.11%.
All the six analysts tracking the company have recommend buying its stocks. Analysts from Hdfc Securities suggest adding the stock to your portfolio while those at CLSA India have an 'accumulate' rating. Dolat Capital Market Pvt., Nuvama Wealth and more have a 'buy' call on the stock.
J. Kumar Infraprojects In Five Years
In the last five years, the stock's share price had hit a low of Rs 86.05 in July 2020, before it saw a steady climb over the years. The scrip's five-year high was Rs 731.25 in July 2024.
In the last year, the stock's share price had hit a low of Rs 629.95 on May 8 2025, after it hit a high at Rs 767.95 on Jan 3, 2025.
The stock has declined of 6.45%% on a year-to-date basis, whereas the 12-month return is at an upside of 38.9%.
In Other News
In march, J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd. had announced that it secured an order to design and contruct a coastal road in Navi Mumbai for Rs 1,020 crore.
The company received the letter of acceptance from City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Ltd. for the project. It involves design and construction of coastal road from "Jalmarg Sector-16, Kharghar to PMAY Housing scheme near Kharghar railway station", and a pedestrian underpass near Delhi Public School, Nerul.
The company will complete the projects in under three years, as per an exchange filing.