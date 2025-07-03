Multibagger Stock J Kumar Infra Sees Nearly 700% Returns Over Five Years — Should You Buy, Sell Or Hold?

J. Kumar Infraprojects, a company that involved in executing various infrastructure projects spanning from transportation engineering to irrigation projects has given returns of nearly 700% in the last five years. While the scrip has fallen -6.45% on a year-to-date basis, the five-year return of the stock stands at 647.11%.

All the six analysts tracking the company have recommend buying its stocks. Analysts from Hdfc Securities suggest adding the stock to your portfolio while those at CLSA India have an 'accumulate' rating. Dolat Capital Market Pvt., Nuvama Wealth and more have a 'buy' call on the stock.