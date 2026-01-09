Multibagger Stock Cupid To Consider Bonus Issue Of Shares On Jan 29

Cupid Ltd. will consider a bonus issue of equity shares at a board meeting on Jan. 29, alongside releasing financial results for the quarter ended December 2025.

A bonus issue is the distribution of free shares to eligible shareholders.

If approved by the board, the company will issue bonus shares at a certain ratio. The record date and ex date for Cupid bonus issue will be announced after the board approval.

Founded in 1993, Cupid is India’s leading manufacturer and brand of male and female contraceptives, water-based personal lubricants, IVD kits, deodorants, perfumes, almond hair oil, body oils, petroleum jelly, and other FMCG products.

As part of its strategic growth plans, Cupid has recently expanded into fast-moving consumer goods categories such as fragrance products (Eau De Perfumes, Deodorants, Pocket Perfumes), personal care items (Toilet Sanitizers, Hair & Body Oils, Hair Removal Sprays, Face Wash), and other wellness solutions.

The company approved plans to set up an FMCG facility in Saudi Arabia. The proposed unit will be Cupid’s first manufacturing plant outside India, aimed at supporting its FMCG growth strategy and strengthening its presence in overseas markets, starting with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

Cupid is a multibagger stock.