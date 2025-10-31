Multibagger RRP Semiconductor Mints New D-Street Billionaire In Rajendra Chodankar
Founder Rajendra Kamalakant Chodankar has joined the vaunted group of Indians worth $1 billion or more.
A spectacular rally in RRP Semiconductor Ltd. has minted a new billionaire on Dalal Street.
Founder Rajendra Kamalakant Chodankar has joined the vaunted group of Indians worth $1 billion or more. As per BSE data, he holds 73.96% of the company’s equity or 1,01,50,000 shares, which is now worth $1.22 billion or Rs 11,050 crore.
He is a non-executive, non-independent director of the company. Interestingly, Chodankar is not listed as a promoter entity. Instead, his name appears under the retail shareholder category.
Moreover, he also owns 74.23% in group company RRP Defence Ltd., now valued at nearly $103 million or Rs 926 crore.
RRP Semiconductor's share price has surged 13,000% in 52 weeks. In a span of 18 months — from April 2024 to October 2025 — the company's scrip has risen from Rs 15 to Rs 10,887.1 apiece.
On a year-to-date basis, RRP Semiconductor advanced 5,900%.
RRP Semiconductor's valuations or price-to-earnings ratio is at 1,410 times multiple, compared to 23 times multiple of the benchmark index Nifty 50, according to Bloomberg data.
The company's total market capitalisation stands at Rs 14,800 crore. Notably, the free float is Rs 190 crore.
The frenzy has caught the attention of BSE, which put RPP Semiconductor under Enhanced Surveillance Measures on Oct 20. "The price movement is not commensurate with the financials of the company," the exchange said.
As it is now under ESM, RRP Semiconductor will have a 'trade-for-trade settlement with price band of 2%", "100% margin", and trading will be permitted "with +/- 2% price band on all trading days under Periodic Call Auction".
Recent Discussions Around RRP Semiconductor
In October, an unverified rumour linked cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar to RRP Semiconductor, which further fueled the unprecedented rally in the stock. The rumour was that Tendulker invested in the company.
Following this, the Mumbai-based company issued a statement and denied the rumoured association with Sachin Tendulkar.
RRP Semiconductors itself clarified that its financials do not justify the astronomical stock rise. In financial year 2025, the company posted a revenue of Rs 31.59 crore, up from Rs 38 lakh in FY24, and a net profit of Rs 8.4 crore versus a loss of Rs 1.7 lakh in the preceding fiscal.
As per media reports, the buzz around the company also involves government-linked chip orders under India’s semiconductor mission and exports worth Rs 6.15 crore. RRP Semiconductors has conceded that its fundamentals do not justify a rise from Rs 10 to near Rs 10,000 a share.
The company is expanding into fan-out packaging, memory device assembly, and a dedicated fab lab for thermal imaging devices, strengthening its position in high-tech manufacturing, according to its website.