Multibagger Inox Wind's Shares Rise After Stake Sale In Arm

Shares of multibagger counter Inox Wind Ltd. rose after the company sold stake worth Rs 175 crore in its EPC subsidiary, Inox Renewable Solutions Ltd., at a valuation of Rs 7,400 crore. The names of the buyers have not been disclosed.

Through its subsidiary, Inox Renewable Solutions, IWL provides EPC services for wind projects and develops common infrastructure, including power evacuation infrastructure, for renewable projects. The revenue of IRSL and its units contributed 6% in the consolidated income of Inox Wind in FY25.

Inox Wind share price added nearly 6% intraday to trade at Rs 148.2 apiece on Tuesday. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 8.4 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 41.

The stock has fallen 30% in the last 12 months and 18% on a year-to-date basis. The scrip is down 42% from its all-time high of Rs 259 in September 2024. In the last five years, Inox Wind has risen 1,300%.