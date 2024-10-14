Multibagger Bondada Engineering Share Price Falls 5% Despite Firm Winning Rs 390-Crore Order

The multibagger stock of Bondada Engineering Ltd., which was trading in the red almost throughout the session on Monday, plunged nearly 5% after the company announced a Rs 390-crore order during the final hour of trading.

The order, awarded by the Maharashtra State Power Generation Co. or MAHAGENCO, involves designing, engineering, manufacturing and commissioning of crystalline solar PV technology grid across various districts of Maharashtra, according to an exchange filing. The letter of award has been issued, it said.

As part of the contract, the company would also require to offer five years of operation and maintenance services, the filing added.

The order win comes three days after the firm had notified the exchanges that it bagged two engineering, procurement and construction contracts, cumulatively worth Rs 1,132.25 crore, from MAHAGENCO.

The order wins announced on Friday had pushed Bondada Engineering's stock by around 5% on the BSE — the only exchange where it is traded. However, the stock reversed the gains and traded in the red on Monday.