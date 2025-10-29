Mukul Agrawal Adds IFB Industries, Vikran Engineering To Portfolio; Raises ASM Tech Holding

Veteran investor Mukul Agrawal has added 10 new companies listed on Dalal Street to his widely-tracked portfolio. As per data from analytics firm Trendlyne, Agrawal publicly holds 71 stocks with a net worth of over Rs 7,498.5 crore.

He added companies like IFB Industries Ltd. and Protean eGov Technologies Ltd. to his kitty, as per the September quarter shareholding data.

Other fresh entries included Kilitch Drugs Ltd., NR Agarwal Industries Ltd., Solarium Green Energy Ltd., Unified Data Tech Solutions Ltd., and Zelio EMobility Ltd.

Agrawal also added recently listed stocks like Vikran Engineering Ltd. and Laxmi Finance Ltd., picking a stake of nearly 1.2% and 3.8%, respectively.