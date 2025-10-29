Mukul Agrawal Adds IFB Industries, Vikran Engineering To Portfolio; Raises ASM Tech Holding
Veteran investor Mukul Agrawal has added 10 new companies listed on Dalal Street to his widely-tracked portfolio. As per data from analytics firm Trendlyne, Agrawal publicly holds 71 stocks with a net worth of over Rs 7,498.5 crore.
He added companies like IFB Industries Ltd. and Protean eGov Technologies Ltd. to his kitty, as per the September quarter shareholding data.
Other fresh entries included Kilitch Drugs Ltd., NR Agarwal Industries Ltd., Solarium Green Energy Ltd., Unified Data Tech Solutions Ltd., and Zelio EMobility Ltd.
Agrawal also added recently listed stocks like Vikran Engineering Ltd. and Laxmi Finance Ltd., picking a stake of nearly 1.2% and 3.8%, respectively.
The investor's equity holding in ASM Technologies Ltd. rose to 10.7% from 6.5% in June. The value at the current market price is over Rs 500 crore.
The company provides engineering services, product R&D, and consulting, and is an equipment manufacturer.
As of September, Agrawal’s top five holdings were Neuland Laboratories with a holding value of over Rs 600 crore, ASM Technologies, Radico Khaitan Ltd. at over Rs 400 crore, Zota Healthcare Ltd. at nearly Rs 400 crore, and Nuvama Wealth at nearly Rs 370 crore.
On the other hand, Agrawal's shareholding declined marginally in small-cap companies like Sirca Paints Ltd., PDS Ltd., Stanley Lifestyles Ltd. and Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd.
Moreover, Trendlyne data shows his stake has dipped below 1% in Sula Vineyards Ltd. and BSE Ltd. It remains unclear whether he has completely exited these stocks or if his stake has merely dropped below the disclosure threshold.