Mukka Proteins Shares Debut At 57% Premium Over IPO Price

Shares of Mukka Proteins Ltd. made a stellar debut by listing at Rs 44 apiece on the BSE, a premium of 57.14% over their IPO price of Rs 28 apiece.

On the National Stock Exchange, the stock debuted at Rs 40 per share, a 42.86% premium.

The Rs 224 crore IPO was subscribed 136.99 times on its third and final day. Bids were led by non-institutional investors (250.38 times), institutional investors (189.28 times), and by retail investors (58.52 times).

The IPO was completely a fresh issue of up to 8 crore equity shares, aggregating Rs 224 crore at the upper end of the price band, with no offer-for-sale component.

Out of the total proceeds, Rs 120 crore will be used towards working-capital requirements and up to Rs 10 crore for investment in its associate Ento Proteins for funding its working-capital requirements. A portion will also be used for general corporate purposes.