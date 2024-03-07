Mukka Proteins Shares Debut At 57% Premium Over IPO Price
The Rs 224-crore IPO was subscribed 136.99 times on its third and final day.
Shares of Mukka Proteins Ltd. made a stellar debut by listing at Rs 44 apiece on the BSE, a premium of 57.14% over their IPO price of Rs 28 apiece.
On the National Stock Exchange, the stock debuted at Rs 40 per share, a 42.86% premium.
The Rs 224 crore IPO was subscribed 136.99 times on its third and final day. Bids were led by non-institutional investors (250.38 times), institutional investors (189.28 times), and by retail investors (58.52 times).
The IPO was completely a fresh issue of up to 8 crore equity shares, aggregating Rs 224 crore at the upper end of the price band, with no offer-for-sale component.
Out of the total proceeds, Rs 120 crore will be used towards working-capital requirements and up to Rs 10 crore for investment in its associate Ento Proteins for funding its working-capital requirements. A portion will also be used for general corporate purposes.
Business
The company is a fish-protein products manufacturer, which manufactures and supplies fish meal, fish oil and fish-soluble paste, which is an essential ingredient in the manufacturing of aqua feed, poultry feed and pet food.
Fish oil also finds its application in pharmaceutical products, soap manufacturing, leather tanneries and paint industries. Omega 3 pills and related products derived from fish oil are gaining importance as high nutrient and healthy dietary supplements.
The company sells its products domestically and also exports them to over a dozen countries, including Bangladesh, China, Saudi Arabia and South Korea.