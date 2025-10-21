Samvat 2082: Stock Market Gurus Share Investment Strategy Amid Rising Volatility

As markets continue to deal with global volatility and an ongoing tariff war, market gurus believe sticking to core investment principles such as patience and time in the market could go a long way in giving stable returns.

The key consensus for Samvat 2082 is not to make any rash decisions. "The stock market will always remain uncertain by nature. Sitting tight and doing nothing is the best way to accumulate wealth," Ridham Desai of Morgan Stanley told NDTV Profit, as he advocated for patience over panic.

He added that the consolidation period over the last year or so has made Indian valuations the most attractive they have ever been in the last 25 years.

Building on this theme, Raamdeo Agrawal, Chairman of Motilal Oswal Financial Services, advised retail investors not to fall into the trap of any emerging market trap and only invest in stocks you truly understand.

"Only invest in stocks that you truly understand in order to maximise gains. A portfolio doesn't usually require more than 15-20 well-researched stocks," he said.