MTNL Hits 14-Year High After Government Foots The Bond Payment Bill

Shares of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd. hit 5% upper circuit on Wednesday, continuing its rally for the ninth straight session after the government allocated funds for bond payment.

During the Union Budget 2024, the government decided to allocate Rs 3,668.97 crore to the PSU to pay the principal amount of bonds.

Earlier this month, the company was unable to pay semi-annual interest to a bondholder due to a lack of sufficient funds. The government transferred the funds required to pay the telecom firm's bond interest.