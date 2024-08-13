MSCI Removes Freeze On Adani Group Stocks To Factor In Fresh Developments

In a fresh relief for Adani group stocks, global index provider MSCI Inc. has removed its freeze on the conglomerate and its associated securities to factor in fresh developments in their business operations.

MSCI clarified that starting from the August 2024 Index Review, it will implement the index review changes, including changes in the number of shares, foreign and domestic inclusion factor of Adani group and associated securities.

The global index aggregator will consider the recent fundraise by Adani Energy Ltd. and the proposed fundraise by Adani Enterprises Ltd. In early 2023, the index provider dropped two of the Adani companies from global standard index.

MSCI continues to monitor the group's securities, including those related to free float, it said in a statement and will issue further communication if appropriate.