MSCI Rejig: These 12 Stocks May See $2 Billion Inflows, Says Nuvama

India has been maintaining an unparalleled momentum compared to its emerging market peers for quite some time now, and Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research anticipates this momentum to remain robust. Following the upcoming MSCI rejigs of its emerging markets index in May 2024, the research firm expects $2 billion in passive inflows into India.

Nuvama has 12 sure-shot inclusions and one high-conviction exclusion. Thermax is just at the border line for inclusion, it said in the April 18 note.