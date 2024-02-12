MSCI Rejig: India May See $1 Billion Inflow; Mamaearth, IREDA May Get Added To Small-Cap Index

India could see close to $800 million to $1 billion in passive inflows of foreign funds, with public sector undertakings ruling the inclusions in the February Review, according to Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.

MSCI may add Mamaearth's parent, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd., and Cello World Ltd., among the companies that went public last year, to its small-cap index in the rejig scheduled for February, said Nuvama.

Jindal Stainless Ltd., Punjab National Bank, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., NMDC Ltd. and Oberoi Realty Ltd. currently qualify for inclusion in the MSCI Standard Index, it said.