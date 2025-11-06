MSCI Rejig: Fortis Health, GE Vernova T&D, Paytm, Siemens Energy Added In November 2025 Review

Fortis Health, GE Vernova Transmission & Distribution, Paytm and Siemens Energy have been added to the MSCI Global Standard Index in its November 2025 rebalancing, while Tata Elxsi and Container Corporation of India have been removed. The changes will take effect on Nov. 24, 2025.

Fortis Health is expected to see inflows of $436–470 million, Paytm $424–457 million, GE Vernova T&D $351–379 million and Siemens Energy $252–272 million, according to analyasts tracked by NDTV Profit. Outflows of $162–175 million are estimated for Tata Elxsi and $146–157 million for Container Corp, according to the estimates.

Before the announcement, analysts had expected Fortis Healthcare, GE Vernova T&D, Paytm, Siemens Energy and Uno Minda to be added, with possible exclusions including Container Corp, Tata Elxsi and Astral.

In the MSCI India Small-Cap Index, 30 stocks were added and six were removed. Following the reshuffle, India’s weight in the MSCI Emerging Markets Standard Index stands at 15.6%.

In the August 2025 review, Swiggy, Vishal Mega Mart, Waaree Energies and Hitachi Energy India were added to the MSCI Global Standard Index.