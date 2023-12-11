MSCI Indices Rejig In February: Here's What Nuvama Expects

MSCI Inc. will announce the list of companies for its index rejig in February next year.

Due to India's current momentum and outperformance as compared with other emerging markets, Nuvama projects that the index representation could cross 20% by early to mid-2024.

From the beginning of November this year, Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research highlighted the names that could make it to the MSCI Feb. 24 rejig and was positive about most of them.

The global cut-off period for the MSCI Feb. 24 rejig is Jan. 18 to 31, though the selection day will happen in the initial few days of the cut-off period.

The announcement for the same is scheduled for Feb. 12, with adjustments on Feb. 29, according to Nuvama.