MSCI February Review: Here's What Changed For India Stocks

Index provider MSCI Inc. added five Indian stocks to its Emerging Markets Index in its February review Tuesday. The changes will come into effect from market close on Feb. 29.

As per the latest rejig, Punjab National Bank and Union Bank Of India were added to large-cap index, whereas Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. and NMDC were added to the mid-cap index. GMR Airports Infra was added to the mid-cap index from small-cap.