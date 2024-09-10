Mrs. Bectors Food Closes Rs 400-Crore QIP, Singapore Government Among Share Allottees

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd. closed its qualified institutional placement issue launched last week to raise Rs 400 crore. The company's fund-raising committee approved the issue and allotment of 25.8 lakh equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each to eligible qualified institutional buyers at an issue price of Rs 1,550 apiece.

The issue price marks a discount of 1.77% as against the floor price of Rs 1,577.85 per share. It is also lower than the stock's closing price of Rs 1,714.8 per share on Monday, by around 10%.

The company is a key player in the premium biscuits segment under the brand name of 'Cremica' and sells bakery products under the brand of 'English Oven'. It intends to use the QIP proceeds for expansion of facilities in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.