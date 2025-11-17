MRF Q2 Review: Brokerages Hike Target Price — Here's Why

Kotak has come out with a note on MRF in light of its second quarter earnings, in which the brokerage firm has maintained a 'sell' rating while hiking target from Rs 1,22,000 to Rs 1,27,500.

Kotak believes MRF endured a relatively weak quarter, noting that revenue growth has begun to cool off after a strong run.

The firm added that although MRF is expected to outperform peers, the pace of growth may appear slow.

A recent correction in crude oil and natural rubber prices may aid margins, but Kotak believes MRF's rich valuations are a concern.

While declining input costs should help support profitability, the stock trades at levels that appear quite expensive relative to its growth.

CLSA, meanwhile, has maintained an 'outperform' rating on MRF while hiking its target price from Rs 1,63,431 to Rs 1,78,536.

CLSA's bullish calls on MRF comes on the back of falling input costs, which the firm believes could significantly boost margins going forward and lift profitability.

The brokerage firm also pointed out MRF's strong market position and capital efficiency, which it believes could generate strong cash flow.