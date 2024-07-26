Mphasis Shares Surge Over Two-Year High After Q1 Profit Rises

Shares of Mphasis Ltd. hit their highest level in over two years on Friday after its profit rose 2.9% in the first quarter. The company reported a net profit of Rs 405 crore in the quarter ended June 2024, compared with Rs 393 crore in the same quarter a year ago, according to an exchange filing.

In the last couple of quarters, Mphasis had muted total contract value, or TCV, numbers because clients weren't ready to commit to large programmes, given the uncertainty, Chief Executive Officer Nitin Rakesh told NDTV Profit in an interview.

This uncertainty was more about where to spend when technology is affecting all business sectors. The increase in TCV conversion can be attributed to Mphasis' ability to integrate transformation theory with efficiency.

The software service provider has launched Mphasis NeoCrux to increase software developers' productivity by providing generative artificial intelligence solutions, the company said in an exchange filing on Friday.

Mphasis has also launched a Gen-AI-based enterprise modernisation platform in the market, NeoZeta, which provides a re-learning process to organisations and can modernise mission-critical systems, the exchange filing said.