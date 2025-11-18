Mphasis Block Deal: Mutual Funds Mop Up Shares After Blackstone Pares Stake

Three large domestic mutual funds bought Mphasis Ltd. shares via open market transactions on Tuesday, after promoter Blackstone Inc. pared its stake.

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund acquired over 36 lakh shares for an aggregate amount of Rs 961 crore, as per BSE block deal data. Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund purchased over 21 lakh shares for Rs 566 crore, while HDFC Mutual Fund bought equity worth Rs 330 crore. The shares were acquired at Rs 2,625 per share.

Blackstone, through affiliate BCP Topco IX Pte., offloaded 1.8 crore shares for Rs 2,625.59 per share, fetching the private equity giant Rs 4,726 crore.

In February, Blackstone sold around 15% in Mphasis for nearly Rs 6,700 crore.