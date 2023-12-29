Move Money From High Beta Stocks To Safe Havens, Say Analysts

The markets offer pockets of opportunities for investors in certain sectors and stocks that are yet to see a rally, according to analysts.

The markets have had a good rally and when we see exuberance in the market, we should try and flip the money into stocks where capital is safer, Vijay Chopra, managing director and chief executive officer of Enoch Ventures Pvt., told NDTV Profit.

"We have seen euphoria in mid- and small-cap companies and must constantly keep on booking profit," he said. When there is market exuberance, one must get into safer stocks and sectors, in which the damage is less in case of correction, and "there would be a very sharp correction," Chopra said.

Markets are in a good bull run and there are still great opportunities to get into, he said. "There are stocks and sectors where we have not seen a huge rally."

Being the last trading day of the year, the markets are ready for consolidation, according to Vaishali Parekh, vice president-technical research at Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. "As long as we are holding on to 21,500, I would say that the market can continue to be sideways."

Investors are advised to capitalise on every market dip by opting to buy rather than sell, considering the strong foundational factors (macros) supporting India, said Shrey Jain, founder and chief executive officer of SAS Online. "Traders are advised to closely monitor and trail their stop-loss accordingly."