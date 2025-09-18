Motilal Oswal Pays Rs 34.85 Lakh To Settle Front-Running Case With SEBI

Motilal Oswal Financial Services on Thursday settled proceedings with regards to alleged lapses in relation to suspected front-running of trades of a large client, after paying Rs 34.85 lakh in settlement expenses.

Front-running refers to an illegal practice in the stock market which involves an entity trading based on information obtained from a broker in advance or an analyst before the same was made public to its clients.

Motilal Oswal, in a statement issued in relation to the matter, said, "The SEBI settlement order announced today relates to involvement and non-maintenance of records by one of our authorised partners (AP)- Om Securities. We had to opt for the settlement route and the matter now stands resolved."

The order came after Motilal Oswal proposed to settle instant proceedings initiated against it, "without admitting or denying the findings of facts and conclusions of law."