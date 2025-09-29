Motilal Oswal MF Buys Bharat Forge's Shares Worth Nearly Rs 378 Crore

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund (MF) on Monday bought shares of forging and precision engineering firm Bharat Forge worth nearly Rs 378 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal available on the NSE, Motilal Oswal MF purchased nearly 32 lakh equity shares, or 0.65% stake, in Pune-based Bharat Forge.

The shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 1,217.32 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 377.73 crore.

Details of the sellers of Bharat Forge's shares could not be ascertained on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Shares of Bharat Forge rose 0.94% to close at Rs 1,192.20 apiece on the NSE.