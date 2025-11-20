Motilal Oswal Clarifies After Kaynes Tech Share Sale Draws Attention

Domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. on Thursday clarified that its sell-side and buy-side entities operate independently, after a recent trade involving Kaynes Technology India Ltd. drew attention on social media.

The firm sold Kaynes Tech shares worth Rs 490 crore via large trades on the NSE and BSE on Nov. 18, after the end of a lock-in period. The stock fell over 6% intraday.

Incidently, the brokerage issued a note on Nov. 5 with a 'Buy' rating on the stock and a target of Rs 8,200 on the Kaynes share price, which implied a 23% upside to the closing price of the previous day. The company announced its September quarter results on Nov. 4.

Ashish Garg, an X user, shared these two events, calling out the supposed "irony" in the trade and brokerage commentary.