Most Life Insurance Companies Buck Rallying Market Trend

The proposal had no impact on LIC as it has less than 10% of non-par products, while private life companies have it in the opposite. The LIC counter rallied 1.32% at close at Rs 815.30, after hitting a high of Rs 820 earlier in the day and SBI Life, which has among the lowest non-par products among private life peers, gained 32 bps to close at Rs 1,472.15.