Most Investors Are 'Underweight' On India, Says Jefferies

Jefferies says most foreign investors are 'underweight' on India even as policy reforms and GST benefits kick in. This comes at a time when the Indian market is ranked among the worst in the world when it comes to returns on a one-year basis.

In its latest Equity Strategy report, Jefferies highlighted that while a near-term bounceback is likely, the key focus for investors is to find bottom-up opportunities, especially as benchmark indices struggle to gain due to sluggish sentiment.

While the report acknowledges the telling impact of the recent GST cuts on consumption, it appears the impact has already been priced in, to an extent.

Trump tariffs have been another overhang for India, with the country facing some of the harshest tariffs in the world. However, Jefferies notes that the Indian government is utilising the tariff-driven concerns as a reform driver.