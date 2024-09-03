Defence Stocks Gain On Reports Of New Government Orders In Pipeline

Most defense stocks gained on Tuesday following news reports that the Indian government is mulling massive projects to upgrade its defense fleet.

This caused the market capitalisation of defence companies to rise by Rs 20,747 crore to Rs 11.11 lakh crore as of 13:12 p.m.

The Ministry of Defence is likely to undertake major projects, including building seven advance frigates for the Indian Navy. For the Indian Army, the ministry will consider replacing T-72 tanks with modern, future-ready combat vehicles, ANI reported Monday.

The meeting to consider these proposals will take place on Tuesday at South Block, New Delhi. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will chair the meeting, ANI reported.