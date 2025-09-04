Moschip Tech Share Hits Record High On India's Semiconductor Mission 2.0 Boost

Moschip Technologies Ltd. share price hit a record high in Thursday's session as India is planning the second version of its national semiconductor mission. The stock has been rallying for sessions in a row.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology is framing the India Semiconductor Mission 2.0. The first version was launched in 2021.

Moreover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India will capture a major share of semiconductor in the coming years at Semicon 2025 event. He also said the government will work in building a supportive ecosystem to support the sector.

Moschips Technologies provide engineering solutions comprising of systems and product designs, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. Its business is spread across India and the US. The company brings product and digital transformation for business across industries.