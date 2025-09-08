This AI Semiconductor Stock Hits An All-Time High, Surging Over 50% In A Week — Here's Why
The sensational rally in Moschip comes on the back of positive sentiment over India's Semiconductor Mission 2.0.
Shares of Moschip Technologies Ltd. are once again in focus, having surged in early trade on Monday and reaching an all-time high of Rs. 268.75 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
The stock has been on a roll over the past week, posting gains of over 50% since Sept 1. Since its listing on the NSE in February 2025, the stock has given a 33% return.
The sensational rally in Moschip comes on the back of positive sentiment over India's Semiconductor Mission 2.0 and what it could mean for companies involved in the sector.
The likes of Kaynes Technologies and CG Power have already witnessed upward momentum, especially after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reference during his Semicon India 2025 address.
Similarly, Moschip Technologies could stand to benefit from India's push for domestic semiconductor manufacturing, as it is essentially a semiconductor and system design services company, offering end-to-end chip design solutions.
As per the FY25 annual report, Moschip is 'India's largest independent semiconductor and systems design services company'.
The company also serves a broad range of global and domestic clients, with a presence in the United States. Its clients include technology OEMs, auto companies, consumer device manufacturers and government bodies.
Unlike most manufacturing-focused players, Moschip brings deep technical expertise in chip design, which is an area the Indian government sees as foundational for indigenous semiconductor capability.
This is a key reason why the stock has seen rapid growth over the past week, although a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 83.97 suggests the stock might be in the overbought territory.