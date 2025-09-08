This AI Semiconductor Stock Hits An All-Time High, Surging Over 50% In A Week — Here's Why

Shares of Moschip Technologies Ltd. are once again in focus, having surged in early trade on Monday and reaching an all-time high of Rs. 268.75 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The stock has been on a roll over the past week, posting gains of over 50% since Sept 1. Since its listing on the NSE in February 2025, the stock has given a 33% return.

The sensational rally in Moschip comes on the back of positive sentiment over India's Semiconductor Mission 2.0 and what it could mean for companies involved in the sector.

The likes of Kaynes Technologies and CG Power have already witnessed upward momentum, especially after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reference during his Semicon India 2025 address.