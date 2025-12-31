Morgan Stanley Raises Price Target On Manappuram Finance — Check Bull, Base, And Bear Cases

Morgan Stanley’s latest risk-reward update on Manappuram Finance Ltd. is less about near-term earnings and more about valuation math. While the brokerage raised its price target to Rs 300, it retained an Equal-weight rating, highlighting a wide divergence between its bull, base and bear case outcomes.

The brokerage said the risk-reward profile has improved marginally, supported by strong gold prices and better near-term loan growth, but flagged continued uncertainty around strategy and earnings quality.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley had also hiked the target for Muthoot Finance on the back of robust gold loan metrics.