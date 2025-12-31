Morgan Stanley Is Underweight On L&T Finance Despite A Target Hike — Check Bull, Bear, Base Case

Morgan Stanley said it has upgraded its FY26-FY28 earnings per share (EPS) estimates by 4-4.3%. The upgrade is primarily driven by a combination of slightly higher margins and tighter cost control. The brokerage raised its net interest margin (NIM) assumption to 9.0% from 8.9%, while cutting operating cost estimates by 1–2% over the same period.

At the same time, it increased credit cost assumptions to an average 2.34%, from 2.3% earlier, reflecting lingering stress in parts of the retail and microfinance lending segments.

The brokerage also rolled forward its valuation by six months to March 2027, which, along with the earnings upgrades, led to a 12–13% increase in its scenario values and price target.