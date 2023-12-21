Morgan Stanley IM Won’t Give Up On ‘Decade Of Emerging Markets’

Emerging-market stocks are underperforming the US this year by the widest margin since 1987, and have lost about 5% since Kandhari’s call was published in Bloomberg on Jan. 24. Investors in her fund, called the Passport Overseas Equity Portfolio, would have earned a respectable 7% return in 2023, almost double the emerging-market benchmark. But they’d have been far better off in the US, where the S&P 500 is up 24% and the Nasdaq is hitting new record highs, up 42%.